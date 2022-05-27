 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Indian stock markets end in the green after 3 days of losses

The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on May 26 after seeing a downtrend for three straight days, as buying in metal, IT, power, realty and banking stocks supported the market. Read here.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s biggest drone festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 - in New Delhi
NEET UG 2022 correction window to make changes in application form open till today
President Ram Nath Kovind on a visit to Madhya Pradesh
TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon to launch new blockchain LUNA 2.0
‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid nearly two kilometre wide to come close to Earth Tomorrow:
PM Modi to attend a conclave on cooperative sector at Gandhinagar
iVOOMi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin in India

Big Story
Govt calls off current EoI process for BPCL divestment

The government on May 26 said it has called off the current process for inviting expression of interests (EOIs) for the strategic divestment of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Read here to know more

Automobile
Kia EV6 India launch confirmed for June 2

Korean carmaker Kia is all set to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. Bookings for the first batch of 100 units have commenced. Here are a few things you should know about the Kia EV6. Read here to know more

Your Money
Retail investors can hop and skip initial share sales

Many IPOs have left investors with losses. Instead of hoping for listing gains in IPOs, investors are better off buying stocks with a long-term perspective. Read more here.

Tech Tattle
Nothing Phone (1) launch date and price revealed

Nothing Phone (1) could arrive in July. New information hints at a possible launch date and an estimated price. Read more here.

Tailpiece
Firefighter jumps into action to save girl dangling from 6th floor window

A man in China who was without any safety equipment is being hailed a hero for rescuing a girl dangling from the 6th floor window of her building. Watch here.

