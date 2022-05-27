Market Buzz Indian stock markets end in the green after 3 days of losses The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on May 26 after seeing a downtrend for three straight days, as buying in metal, IT, power, realty and banking stocks supported the market. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s biggest drone festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 - in New Delhi

NEET UG 2022 correction window to make changes in application form open till today

President Ram Nath Kovind on a visit to Madhya Pradesh

TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon to launch new blockchain LUNA 2.0

‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid nearly two kilometre wide to come close to Earth Tomorrow:

PM Modi to attend a conclave on cooperative sector at Gandhinagar

iVOOMi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin in India

Big Story Govt calls off current EoI process for BPCL divestment The government on May 26 said it has called off the current process for inviting expression of interests (EOIs) for the strategic divestment of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Read here to know more

Automobile Kia EV6 India launch confirmed for June 2 Korean carmaker Kia is all set to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. Bookings for the first batch of 100 units have commenced. Here are a few things you should know about the Kia EV6. Read here to know more

Your Money Retail investors can hop and skip initial share sales Many IPOs have left investors with losses. Instead of hoping for listing gains in IPOs, investors are better off buying stocks with a long-term perspective. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Nothing Phone (1) launch date and price revealed Nothing Phone (1) could arrive in July. New information hints at a possible launch date and an estimated price. Read more here.