Market Buzz US and European stocks rally; euro leaps on likely rate hikes US and European stocks mostly rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 trading just above bear market territory, while the euro jumped after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September. More here. .

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

WEF 2022, Davos Day 3: Indian representation:

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas; Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies; Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha; Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India; Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, CEO, Ecoware Solutions; Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital; and Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals

PM Modi to attend Quad meet in Tokyo; to hold talks with Joe Biden

Economic crisis: Talks between Sri Lanka, IMF to conclude

Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs to begin

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launch scheduled

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus to be launched Tomorrow:

Bharat Bandh called by All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) demanding caste-based census of OBCs

Left parties' nationwide protest against price rise

BJP top brass to meet to prepare outline for NDA Govt’s 8th anniversary celebrations

Sentencing for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in J&K terror funding case

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan calls for a march to Islamabad to press for the dissolution of National Assembly and fresh elections

IPL 2022 Playoffs: Eliminator match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Big Story FY23 fiscal deficit seen at 6.9% after excise duty cuts, lower RBI surplus After the Centre has set itself a fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for FY23, less than two months into the new financial year, the government's fiscal math is in tatters and warrants a recalculation. Read more here.

Moneycontrol Exclusives Top Newsmakers KT Rama Rao, top leadership of CoinSwitch, EaseMyTrip, Builder.ai, Lulu Group & Sadhguru speak exclusively with Moneycontrol in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Watch here.

Your Money How this high-risk strategy midcap mutual fund has managed the downside well Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, a MC30 mutual fund scheme, has given consistent returns since its inception. Despite its large size, the fund has managed to manoeuvre its portfolio deftly so far. Read on.

Tech Tattle MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC with dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G launched: All you need to know MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 1050 SoC for mobile phones. The marquee feature supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz network frequencies, which enable faster speeds and greater network reach, compared to the LTE + mmWave chipsets. Read more here.