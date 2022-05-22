Market Buzz As bear market looms, battered Wall Street seeks elusive 'Fed put' The Federal Reserve's determination to raise interest rates until it squashes the highest inflation in decades is darkening the outlook across Wall Street, as US stocks stand on the cusp of a bear market and warnings of a recession grow louder. Read more here.

Big Story Centre cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel The effective retail price of petrol will be reduced by around Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre, with the excise duty cut. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Three municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally merged

French Open 2022 begins at Roland Garros in Paris

World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 meeting in Davos, Switzerland

WHO to discuss a possible Global Pandemic Treaty at 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland Tomorrow:

Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case

PM Modi to visit Japan for Quad Summit

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will embark on a visit to China

Monkeypox Scare How concerned should we be about monkeypox? Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Read here.

Your Money 5 hacks to bring your last-minute travel costs down Planning a vacation at the last moment can make your holiday costly. A little bit of control on your budget and smart planning, like visiting an offbeat destination, can lower your travel costs significantly. Read on.

Tech Tattle Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series Launched in India The Sony Bravia X80K series has officially been unveiled in India. The Sony Bravia X80K smart TV series arrives with Google TV and runs on the X1 4K HDR picture processor. The Bravia X80K comes in multiple screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Read more of its features here.

Tailpiece Delhi gets firefighter robots: How they will help douse flames faster Two remote controlled robots have been inducted into the Delhi firefighting team to douse blazes in a unique initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party government. These robot firefighters will help in putting out fires in narrow streets or basements and staircases, and other dangerous and inaccessible places. More here