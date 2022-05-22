The Federal Reserve's determination to raise interest rates until it squashes the highest inflation in decades is darkening the outlook across Wall Street, as US stocks stand on the cusp of a bear market and warnings of a recession grow louder. Read more here.
The effective retail price of petrol will be reduced by around Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre, with the excise duty cut. Read more here.
Today:
Three municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally merged
French Open 2022 begins at Roland Garros in Paris
World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 meeting in Davos, Switzerland
WHO to discuss a possible Global Pandemic Treaty at 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland Tomorrow:
Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case
PM Modi to visit Japan for Quad Summit
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will embark on a visit to China
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Read here.
Planning a vacation at the last moment can make your holiday costly. A little bit of control on your budget and smart planning, like visiting an offbeat destination, can lower your travel costs significantly. Read on.
The Sony Bravia X80K series has officially been unveiled in India. The Sony Bravia X80K smart TV series arrives with Google TV and runs on the X1 4K HDR picture processor. The Bravia X80K comes in multiple screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Read more of its features here.
Two remote controlled robots have been inducted into the Delhi firefighting team to douse blazes in a unique initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party government. These robot firefighters will help in putting out fires in narrow streets or basements and staircases, and other dangerous and inaccessible places. More here
