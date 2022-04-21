Market Buzz Wall Street mixed, oil stabilises as investors eye earnings, Fed US stocks were mixed in early trading on Wednesday while oil regained some ground as investors juggled corporate earnings with what rising rates and the war in Ukraine could mean for the global economy. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Global Longlife Hospital IPO to open

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur

Omfed milk price to go up

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru Tomorrow:

Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 to begin

Light rainfall forecast in Delhi, Pune

Big Story EPFO adds 14.12 lakh subscribers in February, up 14% on year Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday said it added 14.12 lakh subscribers in February 2022, 14 per cent more than 12.37 lakh enrolled in the same month a year ago. More here

Coronavirus Check Delhi sees 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 1 death; positivity rate 5.7% The national capital logged 1,009 fresh COVID cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to city health department data. More here

Tech Tattle Apple to increase use of recycled materials in all its products Apple has announced that it is going to increase the use of recycled materials for its products. The company has introduced recycled gold to the manufacturing process and doubled the use of recycled tungsten. The use of recycled rare earth elements and cobalt has also been increased. More here

Auto Nissan stops production of Datsun brand in India Japanese automaker Nissan on April 20 announced that it has finally pulled the plug on the Datsun brand in India, Autocar India reported. More here