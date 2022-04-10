Market Buzz Central banks’ stance could impact commodity prices even more, going forward’ The key event next week is the ECB’s monetary policy decision. We need to see if the ECB, like the Fed, takes a hawkish stance to control inflation or maintains a cautious approach amid persisting geopolitical risks. Read the full story here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Booster Dose Drive Starts for 18+

Noida Twin Towers Test Blast Tomorrow:

India, US to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11: MEA

Q4 Results of TCS, Birla Tyres, Kesoram Industries expected

Coronavirus Check Covaxin, Covishield prices slashed to Rs 225 per shot, a day before precaution drive starts As India gears up to administer precautionary COVID-19 doses to its adult population, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin in private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both these vaccines will now be available at Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals. Read more.

Politics In-Depth | Imran Khan blames 'foreign intervention', but is poor economics the reason behind his fall? The spiralling inflation has turned Imran Khan's government "extremely unpopular" among the middle class, which explains why over a dozen ruling party lawmakers have switched to the Opposition camp, analysts say. Read more.

Real Estate Noida Twin Towers test blast on April 10: You will only hear a cracker sound like on Diwali day The purpose of the test explosion is to optimise the quantity of explosives to be used for the actual demolition on May 22. An estimated 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives may be required. Read more.

Tech Tattle The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week Elon Musk joins Twitter's board, Apple announces date for WWDC 2022, Amazon Labor Union's historic win, and more. Read here.