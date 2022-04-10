The key event next week is the ECB’s monetary policy decision. We need to see if the ECB, like the Fed, takes a hawkish stance to control inflation or maintains a cautious approach amid persisting geopolitical risks. Read the full story here.
Today:
Booster Dose Drive Starts for 18+
Noida Twin Towers Test Blast Tomorrow:
India, US to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11: MEA
Q4 Results of TCS, Birla Tyres, Kesoram Industries expected
As India gears up to administer precautionary COVID-19 doses to its adult population, the prices of Covishield and Covaxin in private hospitals have been slashed by more than half. Both these vaccines will now be available at Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals. Read more.
The spiralling inflation has turned Imran Khan's government "extremely unpopular" among the middle class, which explains why over a dozen ruling party lawmakers have switched to the Opposition camp, analysts say. Read more.
The purpose of the test explosion is to optimise the quantity of explosives to be used for the actual demolition on May 22. An estimated 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives may be required. Read more.
Elon Musk joins Twitter's board, Apple announces date for WWDC 2022, Amazon Labor Union's historic win, and more. Read here.
With Gullak 3, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan make you wish they were related to you. Read more here.
