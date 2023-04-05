 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Monetary policy: Here's a look at comments by MPC members over the past one year

Jinit Parmar
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Out of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee, two have voted against a repo rate hike in a couple of instances.

RBI will most likely hike the repo rate by 25 bps, experts said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will on April 6 make its first announcement of FY24. Market expectations are for a 25 basis increase in the repo rate, the rate at which RBI lends to the commercial banks. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage

The MPC, in the current rate hike cycle starting in May 2022, has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points, taking the policy rate to 6.5 percent.

A majority of MPC members, in the last 4-5 meetings, agreed on the rate raises to keep inflation under check. Jayant Verma is the sole member who voted for a rate pause in the last couple of meetings.

What did other members have to say over the last few rate hike decisions? What was their stance?