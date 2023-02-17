 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Corp’s Pricol stake buy driven by connected-mobility play?

Asha Menon
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Both companies have been expanding in electric mobility and connected vehicles

With a healthy market share in instrument cluster and DIS, Pricol makes 52 percent of its revenue from these categories. (Representational photo by Taras Makarenko/Pexels)

Things are heating up in the auto ancillary space, with an auto-component major announcing a significant stake buy in a competitor company.

Minda Corp confirmed buying 15.7 percent stake in Pricol, through an exchange filing. It has bought 1,91,40,342 shares for Rs 400 crore, at Rs 209 per unit. It was done for a cash consideration through an open-market purchase.

Analysts believe that this could be a deeper play by Minda into both connected and electric mobility. “It would be a step towards increasing their content per vehicle in electric vehicles (EVs) and ICE 2Ws,” said Jay Kale, Senior Vice President – Institutional Research, Elara Capital.

