Meta Verified vs Twitter Blue: How do they stack up against each other

Vikas SN
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Meta is currently testing whether users are willing to pay for features such as account verification, weeks after Twitter introduced similar plans

Facebook parent Meta is currently testing whether users are willing to pay for certain features such as account verification, impersonation protection, and increased visibility and reach, among others. This move follows a similar approach taken by its social media rival Twitter to charge for account verification.

On February 19, the social networking giant announced a new subscription bundle called "Meta Verified," which will be available for a monthly fee of $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on mobile. The higher price on iOS is likely to offset Apple's commission fee on subscriptions. The service will be available in Australia and New Zealand this week and will soon be expanded to other countries.

This announcement comes just two months after Twitter relaunched a revamped version of its subscription service, Twitter Blue, under new owner Elon Musk. The service became available in India on February 8 for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.

Through these offerings, social media firms hope to diversify their revenue streams and become less dependent on digital advertising, which experienced a sharp decline in 2022. In June 2022, Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc introduced Snapchat+, a paid subscription service that offers users a collection of exclusive features for a monthly fee.