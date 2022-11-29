 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta backs initiative that enables 100 Indian developers to work on extended reality tech

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

The National e-Governance Division, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will be the technical partner to the programme.

(L-R) Abhishek Singh, President & CEO of NeGD, Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Devin Narang, FICCI Committee Member & Country Head-India, Sindicatum Renewable Energy.

Facebook parent Meta announced on November 29 that it will be providing $1 million to launch a fellowship programme that aims to boost the developer ecosystem around immersive technologies as the company looks to make a deeper push into the metaverse.

The programme, called XR Open Source (XROS) fellowship, is part of Meta’s global XR (extended reality) Programs and Research Fund under which the company announced a $2 million fund for the XR Startup programme with MeitY Startup Hub earlier this year.

It will be run by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), with an aim to support around 100 Indian developers working on XR  technologies by providing them with fellowships that includes stipend and mentoring.

In a statement, Meta stated that the initiative will enable developers to make contributions to open-source projects related to the XR technology and lay the foundation for India-specific solutions that are affordable, appropriate and localised to Indic languages.

"The vision for India’s techade can only be achieved when the young developers and startups, including those from tier II & III cities, contribute to enabling future technologies like XR in the metaverse," said Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

"I am glad that FICCI and Meta are launching this initiative which will not only focus on providing a monetary boost to the developers but will also support them with the right mentoring to build immersive technologies," he added.