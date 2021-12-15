Meta, CBSE expands partnership to train 10 million students, 1 million teachers

Facebook has now officially changed its identity to Meta. [Image: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg]

Meta, formerly Facebook, will expand its partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), India’s biggest school board, to offer training in augmented reality (AR) to over 10 million students and a million teachers over the next three years, the tech giant said on December 15.

It will also provide a curriculum on digital safety and online well-being, as Meta extends the second phase of the partnership.

"I'm really excited about that partnership. And I think it's just a huge opportunity and bringing just some of these tools around the metaverse and VR (virtual reality) and training to the education system here in India, I think it's gonna be awesome. I'm really excited about this and glad we're working on this,” Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company's annual Fuel For India 2021 event.

The first phase of ‘FB for Education’ initiative was launched in June 2020 to prepare students and teachers for the future of work and creating a safe online environment and learning experience.

Close to 500,000 students showed interest in digital safety and online well-being and more than 14,000 teachers applied for training in augmented reality, the company said in a statement.

Meta and CBSE will collaborate on content curation and development of curriculum integrating immersive technologies, AR and VR that is relevant for the evolving digital landscape by introducing these as skills subjects for students.

“By integrating augmented reality experiences into the curriculum, students will be able to collaborate more actively and create using emerging technologies of the future,” the statement said.

Immersive education would also enable students with different learning challenges and lack of access to lab resources to learn in an engaging manner.

CBSE would aim to empower students in the under-served regions of India through its community skill centres, making new-age skills available to the youth and help them become creators in the digital economy through equitable access to resources, the statement said.

“(Since the pandemic) the learning process has undergone an unforeseen shift. With the assistance of Meta, we hope to build on our online teaching and curriculum capabilities and make them available to students across the country,” Biswajit Saha, Director (Skills Education and Trainings), CBSE, said in a statement.