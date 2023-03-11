Meet Mohit Joshi, the next CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra

Mohit Joshi, the Infosys veteran has been named the next CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, taking over the top job from CP Gurnani from December 20. With this Joshi will be in charge of driving the growth and business at the fifth largest IT services firm of the country.

Well, the CEO role is not exactly new for Joshi, who was once appointed as the CEO of Infosys Mexico in 2007 and was instrumental in setting up the IT services behemoth’s first subsidiary in Latin America.

Joshi joined Infosys in 2000 and wore several hats there in his tenure of over 22 years.

Also Read: Tech Mahindra names Infosys President Mohit Joshi as next CEO and MD

Here’s all you need to know about the heir apparent of Tech Mahindra: Education : Joshi completed his schooling from Delhi Public School R.K. Puram in New Delhi. He is an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University where he graduated with a B.A. degree in History in 1994. Joshi got his MBA from Delhi University in 1996. Related stories Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as LIC's interim chairman for 3 months after MR Kumar's term ended

SVB crisis | No major impact on Indian banking system, say experts

Mohit Joshi’s appointment as Tech Mahindra CEO will bring BFSI and healthcare expertise: Industry ... Had a banking background: Prior to joining Infosys, Joshi had worked in the corporate banking teams as a manager of a couple of banks including ANZ Grindlays Bank and ABN Amro Bank. He started his career at ANZ Grindlays in 1996 where he worked till 1999 followed by a tenure of around a year at ABN Amro Bank till 2000. At Infosys: In his last role at Infosys as President before his resignation on March 11, he was responsible for the Financial Services & Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses. In addition, he was the Chairman of Edgeverve Systems Ltd, where he led the company’s software business which includes Finacle, Infosys’ global banking platform. He also leads sales operations and effectiveness for Infosys and has executive responsibility for large deals across the firm. He is also responsible for the company’s internal technology and applications portfolio.

Debangana Ghosh