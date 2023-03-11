 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Meet Mohit Joshi, the next CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 11, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

The CEO role is not exactly new for Mohit Joshi, who was once appointed as the CEO of Infosys Mexico in 2007 and was instrumental in setting up the IT services behemoth’s first subsidiary in Latin America.

Mohit Joshi, the Infosys veteran has been named the next CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, taking over the top job from CP Gurnani from December 20. With this Joshi will be in charge of driving the growth and business at the fifth largest IT services firm of the country.

Well, the CEO role is not exactly new for Joshi, who was once appointed as the CEO of Infosys Mexico in 2007 and was instrumental in setting up the IT services behemoth’s first subsidiary in Latin America.

Joshi joined Infosys in 2000 and wore several hats there in his tenure of over 22 years.

Also Read: Tech Mahindra names Infosys President Mohit Joshi as next CEO and MD