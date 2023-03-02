 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet GQG Partners, the global investor that bet $1.87 bn on Adani Group firms

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

A close look at the firm which is now the cynosure of attention in market circles and India Inc thanks to the timely 'confidence capital' offered to the Adani conglomerate.

Rajiv Jain.

The morning of March 2 saw a series of sudden block deals in multiple listed firms of the Adani Group. If you were intrigued, by evening, the story became clear.

A big global investor had initiated positions in the diversified conglomerate which has been rocked by the controversial Hindenburg report leading to a brutal equity meltdown.

According to an official announcement, an entity named GQG Partners announced the completion of a mega Rs 15,446-crore ($ 1.87 billion) investment in a series of secondary block trade transactions in Adani portfolio companies such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited.

