 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

MCPolicyNext | India's performance on road safety has not been up to the mark: Nitin Gadkari

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Education on road safety and enforcement of road safety rules is key to improving safety standards in India.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at the Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 23 said India's performance on road safety has not been up to the mark.

Speaking at the inaugural MoneyControl Policy Next - The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi, Gadkari said safety standards in road engineering and automobile engineering have improved in the last few years but there is still area for improvement regarding road safety in India.

"Majority get their licences delivered at homes from RTO. Only few actually pass the driving tests and get it," Gadkari said.

He added that education on road safety and enforcement of road safety rules is key to improving safety standards in India.