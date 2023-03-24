MCPolicyNext | India's performance on road safety has not been up to the mark: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 23 said India's performance on road safety has not been up to the mark.

Speaking at the inaugural MoneyControl Policy Next - The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi, Gadkari said safety standards in road engineering and automobile engineering have improved in the last few years but there is still area for improvement regarding road safety in India.

"Majority get their licences delivered at homes from RTO. Only few actually pass the driving tests and get it," Gadkari said.

He added that education on road safety and enforcement of road safety rules is key to improving safety standards in India.

"Our intention is to change human behaviour that violates road rules. Till human behaviour changes, rules won't be followed. Government alone cannot do this, we need private partnerships," Gadkari said. He added that efforts by all are necessary to reduce road accidents by 50 percent before the end of 2025 road accidents in India by 50 percent in 2020.

Moneycontrol News