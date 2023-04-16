 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
McLeod-IL&FS settlement likely in two weeks

Apr 16, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

IL&FS Infra Asset Management is an asset management company which manages IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund and IIDF is a financial creditor of McLeod.

Bulk tea major McLeod Russel India Ltd and IL&FS are currently engaged in negotiations towards an out-of-court settlement, which is expected to be reached within the next two weeks.

The Brij Mohan Khaitan group company is attempting to avoid insolvency through an out-of-court settlement.

IL&FS Infra Asset Management is an asset management company which manages IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund and IIDF is a financial creditor of McLeod.

IIDF applied under a provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against McLeod Russel India Ltd with the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench. This application has been admitted by the NCLT.