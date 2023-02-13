 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains: Why India’s maiden lithium find is crucial for its new-energy ambition

Amritha Pillay
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

If accessibility and purity of the lithium reserves are favourable, it could give a big boost to the country’s target of 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

India has adopted a two-pronged approach to source lithium – scout domestically and acquire internationally.

 

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) last week said it has found lithium deposits, a first for India. About 5.9 million tonne (MT) of lithium inferred resources have been established in the Reasi district of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Here are five points why it could potentially be an important find.

Why do we need lithium?

Lithium is the main element required to make lithium-ion batteries, a critical input for electric vehicles (EVs). So far, all of India’s lithium-ion battery requirements are met through imports. In 2020-21, India imported lithium-ion worth Rs 8,811 crore, with more than 95 percent of it coming from Hong Kong and China, government data shows.