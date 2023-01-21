 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| Why Bombay High Court set aside Yes Bank's AT1 bond write-off

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 21, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The issue, however, is far from resolved. On January 21, Yes Bank said it will move the Supreme Court against the high court order, starting another round of legal battle

The Bombay High Court on January 20 quashed Yes Bank’s March 2020 decision to write off Rs 84,15 crore of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds but gave the lender six weeks to appeal the decision.

At this stage, the order, which was delivered orally, is a big win for Yes Bank’s AT1 bond-holders, which includes institutions and retail investors who have been fighting a legal battle on multiple fronts for three years now.

What are AT1 bonds?

Before getting into why the court ruled against the decision, let’s understand AT1 bonds.

AT1 bonds are a type of perpetual securities that banks use to shore up their core capital to meet Basel-III norms.

These bonds offer higher risk and reward. Interest rates offered at around 9-9.5 percent are higher than those for other debt instruments. But risk falls on the investors as AT1 bonds absorb losses in the event of an organisational failure. The issuer can write down such bonds in the event of non-viability.