 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Explains: What is QR Code based coin vending machine? All you need to know

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 08, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

RBI is preparing QR Code based Coin Vending Machine - Pilot project announced in the February 8 monetary policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 in the bi-monthly monetary policy meeting announced that it is preparing a pilot project on QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM), which would eliminate the need for physical tendering of banknotes and their authentication.

This machine would dispense coins against a debit to the customer’s bank account using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

It is also launched with an aim to promote distribution of coins and enhance the accessibility of coins, the RBI said during the bi-monthly monetary policy meeting.

If you aren't familiar with this development, here is an explainer for you to understand.