MC Explains: New fundraising route opens up for non-profits as SSE receives green light

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been given in-principle approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on December 19 to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as an entirely separate segment within the bourse.

The SSE is an actualisation of an idea first put forth by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech for 2019-20. The idea underlying the creation of an SSE, as Sitharaman stated in her speech, was to “take the markets closer to the masses” and prioritise social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

The SSE will fall under the aegis of the SEBI and social enterprises and voluntary organisations looking to raise capital as equity, debt or units like a mutual fund will be able to list themselves on this new segment.

A new security instrument will be deployed by the NSE to help organisations raise funds in this segment. The new instrument called ZCZP or Zero coupon Zero Principle can be publicly or privately issued by the Not for Profit (NPO) to raise funds subject to the fact that the NPO complies with the eligibility criteria. As per existing regulations, the minimum issue size is Rs 1 crore and the minimum application size for subscription stands at Rs 2 lakhs. Subscription to the ZCZP will be akin to a philanthropic donation.

What are the eligibility criteria for an NPO to list on SSE?

The regulator has laid out comprehensive guidelines for non-profits to list themselves on the SSE. As far as legal requirements are concerned, the non-profit must be registered and must additionally possess a registration certificate that is valid for the coming year from the date of seeking registration with the SSE. The entity must either be registered as a charitable trust under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 or under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 or must be a company incorporated under section 8 of the Indian Companies Act, 2013. The NPO will also have to disclose its ownership and control. People running the non-profit will have to submit the governing document, which could be the MoA or the AoA or the trust deed or the bye-laws or the constitution of the entity. The NPO will also have to disclose if it is owned by the government or privately. Further, the NPO will have to be at least three years old, must have annual spending in the previous year of at least Rs 50 lakhs and must have received funding of at least Rs 10 lakh in the past financial year. Disclosure requirements before raising funds through ZCZP SEBI has directed that the SSE should under the guidance of an SSE governing council lay down the structure of the draft fundraising document. SEBI has mandated that such a document should contain disclosures on the vision of the organisation, its target segment, its strategy, governance, management, operations, financing, compliance, credibility, social impact and risks. Any NPO which is eventually listed will also have to submit a statement of the utilisation of funds to SSE within 45 days of the end of the quarter. This disclosure falls under regulation 91F of the Listing obligations and disclosure requirements regulations.

