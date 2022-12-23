 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: New fundraising route opens up for non-profits as SSE receives green light

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been given in-principle approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on December 19 to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as an entirely separate segment within the bourse.

The SSE is an actualisation of an idea first put forth by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech for 2019-20. The idea underlying the creation of an SSE, as Sitharaman stated in her speech, was to “take the markets closer to the masses” and prioritise social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

The SSE will fall under the aegis of the SEBI and social enterprises and voluntary organisations looking to raise capital as equity, debt or units like a mutual fund will be able to list themselves on this new segment.

A new security instrument will be deployed by the NSE to help organisations raise funds in this segment. The new instrument called ZCZP or Zero coupon Zero Principle can be publicly or privately issued by the Not for Profit (NPO) to raise funds subject to the fact that the NPO complies with the eligibility criteria. As per existing regulations, the minimum issue size is Rs 1 crore and the minimum application size for subscription stands at Rs 2 lakhs. Subscription to the ZCZP will be akin to a philanthropic donation.

What are the eligibility criteria for an NPO to list on SSE?