MC Explains: All you need to know about your next gas bill

Amritha Pillay
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

As per the new government guidelines for fixing domestic natural gas prices, your bills may go down by up to 10 percent in the immediate term. But how long will it stay there?

Domestic gas pricing will now be linked to imported crude prices, fixed at 10 percent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket.

The government on April 6 approved a new set of guidelines for fixing  domestic natural gas prices. Here is all you need to know about the new pricing mechanism, its rationale, and whether it will cut down your fuel bill.

What’s new?

Domestic gas pricing will now be linked to imported crude prices, fixed at 10 percent of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket. The pricing will have a floor of $4 per MMBTU (metric million British thermal unit) and a ceiling of $6.5 per MMBTU. In simpler words, irrespective of the lows and highs of crude oil prices, domestic natural gas prices will not fall below $4 or rise above $6.5 for the next two years. The intention is to shield domestic natural gas producers and consumers from any extreme volatility in international prices.

Out with the old