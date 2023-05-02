 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: GoFirst was burning Rs 200 crore cash per month; it was unsustainable: CEO

Yaruqhullah Khan
May 02, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

The CEO said that GoFirst needs at least 20 aircraft to return to service and break even on daily operations.

GoFirst

Loss-making budget carrier GoFirst was burning cash of around Rs 200 crore every month since November and could no longer afford it and had to resort to filing for for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, exclusively told Moneycontrol over a phone call soon after the announcement.

“Filing for insolvency is not to liquidate the company rather to preserve the company's remaining assets so that we can restart operations soon” Khona said.

GoFirst has been hit by the double whammy of grounded airlines due to faulty engines and mounting dues with vendors and lessors.

