Matter to roll out electric motorcycles to take on commuter ICE bikes

Mar 06, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Based on the UT and EXE concepts showcased at the Auto Expo, the as-yet-unnamed bikes will be launched in the next 18-24 months, a senior official of Matter told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

Come 2024, commuter segment motorcycles such as Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, Honda CD Dream and the like will see a different kind of competitor. Matter Energy, which recently announced the launch of its e-motorcycle Aera, is developing electric bikes intended to grab a chunk of the largest segment of the traditional motorcycle market. What sets the company’s products apart is that unlike other e-bikes, their offerings come with gears.

The Ahmedabad-based startup is now actively working on electric motorcycles that would be taking on 100-125cc ICE (internal combustion engine) bikes. To be highly indigenised, the company expects this to be its biggest volumes driver in the long run.

Based on the UT and EXE concepts showcased at the Auto Expo, the as-yet-unnamed bikes will be launched in the next 18-24 months, a senior official of Matter told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction. While the product based on the UT concept is designed to be a utilitarian electric motorcycle that could be used by delivery service providers, the one built on the EXE concept will be a street bike designed for short commutes.

“We will be having a widest range of geared e-motorcycles which will be taking on various segments of the petrol-driven bike market. While Aera will be targeting customers who are looking for 150-180cc motorcycles like Apache, Pulsar, we also wish to tap the commuter end of the market in the 100-125cc segments,’ said Arun Pratap Singh, co-founder and COO, Matter, talking exclusively with Moneycontrol.