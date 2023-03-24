 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of model range from April

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements".

The auto major, however, did not share the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month.

The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the auto maker said in a regulatory filing.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.