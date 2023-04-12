 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data comes into focus

Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, losing steam late in the session as investors awaited crucial inflation data and the unofficial kick-off of first-quarter reporting season.

The Dow (.DJI) closed in positive territory with economically sensitive sectors such as industrials (.SPLRCI), materials (.SPLRCM) and transports (.DJT) providing a boost, while tech (.SPLRCT) and tech-adjacent megacap stocks pulled the Nasdaq to a lower close.

The bellwether S&P 500 ended essentially unchanged.

"When you see cyclicals leading, that is saying that recession worries could be somewhat overblown," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "That's a healthy sign, what you wouldn't expect to see if we were headed straight for recession."