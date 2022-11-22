 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volatility in internet stocks was expected, path to profitability is key: Taurani of Elara Securities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the lock-in period expiring of new-age companies' like Nykaa and Zomato, Taurani was firm that “path to profitability” is key

Karan Taurani, SVP-Research Analyst at Elara Securities (Image: Karan Taurani/LinkedIn)

Trading and volatility in internet company stocks are in the expected lines, feels Karan Taurani, SVP-Research Analyst at Elara Securities. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the lock-in period expiring of new-age companies like Nykaa and Zomato, Taurani was firm that “path to profitability” was the key.

Broad assessment

“What's happening now was more on expected lines, clearly you will see a shift in nature of investors in these internet companies. Now some in the bucket will stand out and the reason for that is the path to profitability. I think you have to show a path to profitability otherwise the valuations may not be justified,” he said.

He noted that when the IPOs launched most new-age companies were given valuation-based off sales because there was no metric to measure the EBITDA or PAT margin. “So, wherever there is visibility that there could be profits, the companies are getting a premium valuation. This is how it’s going to be. And profits focus is something which will continue,” he said.

Taurani said Elara is benchmarking internet companies to traditional companies like Zomato to Jubilant FoodWorks, and Nykaa to traditional FMCG personal care companies.