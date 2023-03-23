 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta shares tank 6% on reports of possible stake sale by Anil Agarwal

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 23, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

The Anil Agarwal-led commodities company has denied reports that the company was looking to sell less than a 5 percent stake to reduce the significant debt load. Any talk of stake sale in Vedanta is untrue and baseless, the company has said

Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Limited was trading 6 percent lower in the afternoon on March 23 following reports of chairman Anil Agarwal considering a minority stake sale in the company, a claim which the firm denied.

According to media reports, Agarwal was looking to sell less than 5 percent in the company to reduce the significant debt load of his commodities business empire. The move would be a last resort and only considered if other fundraising options failed, it added.

The company denied the claim, with a representative saying, “Any talks of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd is untrue and baseless.”

