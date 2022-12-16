 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Upfront margin: Game-changing reform needs its wrinkles to be ironed out

Asha Menon
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

While the requirement protects small investors against highly leveraged bets, it also places a big burden on intermediaries

For various reasons, including to attract customers and increase trade volumes that earn them commission, brokers used to loan the margin money to their clients. (Photo by Ravi Roshan/Pexels)

One of the most talked about reforms that the market regulator introduced this year was mandating upfront collection of 100 percent margin for trading.

Market participants generally believe this requirement cuts off money supply for highly leveraged trades, significantly reducing the risk that traders and brokers took.

Also read: How traders, brokers use 'prop' route to dodge SEBI margin rules, evade GST, IT

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initially formulated a peak-margin rule—under which the highest margin requirement from four random periods in the day would need to be maintained. However, the market regulator tweaked it after representations from brokerages and traders.

Currently, the margin requirement is calculated at the beginning of the day and at the end of the day. The broker must ensure a trader’s account has 100 percent of the margin to cover positions held at the start of the day, besides checking if the margins are sufficient at the end of the day.

“Upfront collection is a healthy development for the market, especially with the growing investor base and volatile market conditions,” said Kamlesh Shah, president of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India. “Upfront collection will protect the investor’s interest and is in the overall safety of the market.”