 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trader’s Edge | This trader never enters a trade without her retreat planned

Asha Menon
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Jyoti Budhia, a trader for nearly four decades, has a cautious and pragmatic approach. For the cash market, her hunting ground is the Nifty 500 and she goes purely by good fundamentals. 

Jyoti Budhia has been active in the market for nearly four decades.

Jyoti Budhia was among the first five women to enter the BSE trading ring. That was in 1986.

Budhia is a third-generation trader from both her father and her mother’s side. “This is all we talked about at home,” she recalls.

In fact, even when she was in school, her father made her do stock market-related jobs such as settling bills or helping with the paperwork for share-transfers. “Mazaa aata tha (It was fun),” she says.

Also read: Trader's Edge| An all-weather, low-risk strategy from an early bloomer