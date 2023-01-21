 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge: This Delhi duo’s back-to-basics strategy may be a wealth creator 

Shubham Raj
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

The high risk, high rewards strategy requires you to do just one thing: read as many exchange filing you can. This, followed by some market research, can help you strike gold

A deeper understanding of of corporate events, thanks to their day jobs, also helps Ghanisht Nagpal (left) and Tushaar Talwar (right) in making right trades.

Small and microcap segments of the market are the riskiest ones, but they also deliver proportionate rewards. A lot of money is made in them and even greater money is lost everyday. There are many investors who have made their name investing in such stocks. Ashish Kacholia, Porinju Veliath and Dolly Khanna are perhaps the most renowned in the league.

So, what is it that makes them so successful? The brainstorming to find an answer to this question made Ghanisht Nagpal (@GhanishtNagpal) and Tushaar Talwar (@tushaartalwar) arrive at a strategy that is reaping rewards for them.

Nagpal is an investment banker, while Talwar is a corporate lawyer. The duo, based in Delhi, found out that the Khannas and Kacholias of the world try to invest in companies when no one notices them. The earlier they are able to invest, the more they manage to gain.

Back to basics

Most investors who want to make it big try to read research reports, watch TV interviews, scan through annual reports, and so on to arrive at a decision to invest. Well, Nagpal and Talwar did their fair share of that as well.

However, after years of trial and error, they failed to emulate the success of the famous investors. Eventually, Nagpal and Talwar arrived at one slightly different approach. The idea was the same, i.e., to buy small companies in their early days of resurgence, but the method was different.