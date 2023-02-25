 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge: A painfully slow hedging strategy that can give wonderful returns

Shubham Raj
Feb 25, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Arun Nair's two-pronged strategy is relatively low-risk and can get extra bang for your buck.

What is the similarity among solar power, wind power and lighting a bulb by pedalling a bicycle? All of them harness the energy that would have been otherwise wasted.

What if we tell you that you can employ the same concept in stock trading?

Arun Nair, a Thiruvananthapuram-based software developer cum stock trader, is using a peculiar hedging strategy that has limited downside, if any, and generates 5-6 percent profit each month.

The strategy, which involves two legs – buying Bank Bees as a property and trading Bank Nifty options as an insurance on that property – is “a painfully slow strategy but gives wonderful returns without drawdown”, according to Nair. This strategy tries to juice the market movement in Bank Bees to create an additional source of income for a trader.