Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Indian Bank, IDFC First Bank, APL Apollo Tubes today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

IDFC First Bank formed bullish candle on the daily scale with above average volumes, as it gained 2.5 percent to close at Rs 56.50. With Tuesday's move, the stock got back above all key moving averages, with making higher highs higher lows for second straight session.

The market extended losses for two days in a row on April 18, weighed by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and ITC. The BSE Sensex corrected more than 180 points to 59,727, while the Nifty50 lost nearly 50 points to 17,660.

But the index smartly defended the 17,600 level for yet another session, which can be crucial for further direction for the market, experts said.

The broader markets sustained their upward journey for several sessions now. The Nifty Midcap 100 index extended northward move for seventh consecutive session, rising 0.8 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained for 11 days in a row, climbing third of a percent.

Stocks that were in action included Indian Bank which rallied nearly 4 percent to Rs 321.5 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with strong volumes for yet another session. The momentum indicator MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is showing positive strength, with the counter trading above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).