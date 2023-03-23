Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Olectra Greentech, Anupam Rasayan, Sudarshan Chemical Industries today

Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets continued their upward journey for yet another session on March 22, following a rally in Asian counterparts. Overall it was a volatile session as traders looked a bit cautious ahead of outcome of meeting by US Federal Reserve which overnight announced 25 bps hike. As per CNBC reports, 10 out of 18 Fed officials expect only one more rate hike ahead by the end of this calendar year.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed 140 points higher at 58,215, while the Nifty50 advanced 44 points to settle at 17,152 and formed small bodied bearish candle with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained third of a percent and half a percent respectively.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Olectra Greentech, which climbed nearly 5 percent to Rs 659 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe. The stock traded well above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

Sunil Shankar Matkar