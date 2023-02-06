Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Supreme Industries, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, AAVAS Financiers on Monday?

The market staged a smart recovery on February 3 on rally in banking & financial services, auto and select FMCG and technology stocks. Gains in select Adani group stocks and fall in oil prices also helped the sentiment.

The Sensex climbed over 900 points to 60,842, while the Nifty jumped more than 240 points to 17,854 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, with long lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

The broader markets, however, were under pressure on weak breadth. About two shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

The Nifty midcap 100 index was down second-tenth of a percent and the smallcap 100 index four-tenth of a percent.

Sunil Shankar Matkar