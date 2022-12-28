 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Reliance, NALCO, Welspun Corp on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

NALCO was the second biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 6.5 percent to Rs 78.85 and formed strong bullish candle with healthy volumes. It has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining November 16 and December 22 this year.

It was yet another strong day for equity markets on December 27 as the benchmark indices rallied six-tenth of a percent on further value buying in quality stocks after the recent round of corrections.

The BSE Sensex rallied 361 points to 60,927, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 120 points to 18,132 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow, indicating possibility of further upside.

Metal stocks saw the maximum buying interest, followed by banking and financial services, auto, and technology stocks. The broader markets also continued their northward journey with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively on positive breadth.

About four shares advanced for every declining share on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action included NALCO which was the second biggest gainer in the futures and options segment, rising 6.5 percent to Rs 78.85 and formed strong bullish candle with healthy volumes. It has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining November 16 and December 22 this year.

Welspun Corp shares rose 4 percent to Rs 225.35, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts after bullish engulfing kind of pattern in previous session, with above average volumes making higher high formation. Even the relative strength index (RSI) rebounded sharply to 46 now, in two straight sessions, from its oversold zone of 27 reached on last Friday.