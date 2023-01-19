 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight: What should you do with Polyplex Corporation, RITES, APL Apollo Tubes on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

APL Apollo Tubes has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher high higher low for second straight session with momentum oscillator RSI trading above 60 level.

The market has decisively surpassed hurdle of 50 DEMA (Day Exponential Moving Average - around 18,100) on the Nifty50 with formation of bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high higher low formation for fourth consecutive session on January 18, indicating positive mood among market participants. Even the momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) moved above 50 mark giving positive signals.

The Nifty50 rallied more than 110 points to 18,165, and the BSE Sensex jumped nearly 400 points to 61,046, but the breadth was not very strong, in fact, slightly tilted towards buyers.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained half a percent and Smallcap 100 index was flat with a positive bias.

Stocks that were in action included Polyplex Corporation which was the biggest gainer in the Nifty500 index, climbing 12 percent to Rs 1,675 - its highest closing level since December 14, 2022. The stock has formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, closing above 50 DEMA as well as 9 DEMA and 21 DEMA. It has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints - November 21, November 23, and December 5, 2022.

RITES shares jumped nearly 4 percent to Rs 340.5 and formed bullish candle which somewhat resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts, with making higher high higher low formation, with momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) moving above 50 mark, indicating positive mood in the counter. The stock has taken a strong support at upward sloping support trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints - December 26, December 27, 2022 and January 11, 2023. On the upper side, it has seen a breakout of down ward sloping resistance trend line adjoining November 4 (record high), November 24 and December 13, 2022.

APL Apollo Tubes advanced 4 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,189 apiece and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher high higher low for second straight session with momentum oscillator RSI trading above 60 level. The stock has been trading well above short term as well as long term moving averages like 9 DEMA, 21 DEMA, 50 DEMA, 100 DEMA and 200 DEMA, which is also a positive sign. It has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 5, 2022 (record high) and January 17, 2023.