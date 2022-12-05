 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with MTAR Technologies, Varun Beverages, Aditya Birla Capital on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

Varun Beverages shares rallied 4 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,319 on last Friday and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes.

Bulls took a breather on December 2 after consistent northward journey in previous 8 sessions in a row. Weak global cues and profit taking in select key sectors like auto, FMCG, technology and select private banking & financial services weighed on market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex declined more than 400 points to 62,868, and the Nifty50 corrected more than 100 points to close tad below 18,700 level, whereas the broader markets performed better than benchmarks.

The Nifty Midcap 50 index gained seven-tenth of a percent, Midcap 100 index nine-tenth of a percent, and Smallcap 100 index six-tenth of a percent.

We have selected three stocks for trade spotlight which were in action on Friday. This included MTAR Technologies which climbed more than 8.5 percent to Rs 1,738, the highest closing level since April 13 this year, and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. In fact, it has seen a strong break out on Friday after consolidation in last one week and also there was a break out of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 3 and November 29 this year.

Varun Beverages shares rallied 4 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,319 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. Also it has continued making higher highs higher lows for third straight session. If we see the monthly charts, overall it has been in a gradual uptrend with intermittent correction and consolidation since April 2020.

Aditya Birla Capital was also in focus, rising more than 4 percent to Rs 151.70, the highest closing level since May 10, 2018. It has seen strong bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. It has been in an uptrend since November 25, especially after decisively breaking out long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining November 7, 2017 and November 10, 2022.