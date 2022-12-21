 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with JK Paper, Balrampur Chini Mills, Aster DM Healthcare on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

JK Paper shares rallied 3.5 percent to Rs 440, the highest closing level since August 16 this year and formed another long bullish candle with robust volumes on the daily charts. The stock has given a strong breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points - August 12, September 1, September 8 and December 19 this year.

It looked like a dismal session for the market in the morning but recovery in later part of the day helped it close with moderate losses on December 20.

The BSE Sensex regained 600 points from the day's low and closed down 104 points at 61,702, while the Nifty50 showed recovery from the day's low of 18,200 and ended at 18,385, down just 35 points. The index has formed small bodied bullish candle with long lower shadow which resembles a hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The moderate weakness was also seen in the broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.2 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 0.4 percent.

Stocks that were in action and performed much better than broader markets included Balrampur Chini Mills which was the biggest gainer in the futures and options segment, rising 3.7 percent to Rs 406.35, the highest closing level since June 7, 2022. The stock has formed bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts and has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining August 3 and December 16, 2022.

JK Paper shares rallied 3.5 percent to Rs 440, the highest closing level since August 16 this year and formed another long bullish candle with robust volumes on the daily charts. The stock has given a strong breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points - August 12, September 1, September 8 and December 19 this year.

Aster DM Healthcare was also in focus, climbing 3 percent to Rs 228.6 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts. The stock has given a breakout of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points - July 25, August 29, August 30, November 15, November 22, and December 19 this year.