Trade Spotlight | What should you do with HDFC Life Insurance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Max Financial Services on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

Max Financial Services was also in action, rising nearly 4 percent to Rs 710 and there was formation of large bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, with making higher high for third straight session. In fact, Tuesday's breakout was after couple of weeks of consolidation. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 20, and December 19, 2022.

The market showed smart recovery in the last couple of hours of trade, helping the benchmark indices continue uptrend for second straight session driven by banking and financial services, technology and pharma stocks on January 3.

The BSE Sensex climbed over 120 points to 61,294, while the Nifty50 rose 35 points to 18,232 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher high higher low formation.

The broader markets also extended northward journey as the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained more than 0.2 percent each on positive breadth.

The volatility also cooled down further, giving comfort for bulls. India VIX, which measures the expected market volatility, fell by 2.04 percent to 14.39 level.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included HDFC Life Insurance Company which was the biggest gainer in the Nifty50, rising 4.4 percent to Rs 595.60 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. In fact the stock has recouped all its December's losses seen in first two sessions of New Year 2023. The stock has seen a decisive breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining June 3 and September 13, 2022, as well as horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several resistance points - February 14, February 21, June 13, November 25 and December 21, 2022, which all making the trend favourable for the stock.

Rail Vikas Nigam shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 71.95 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, with making higher high higher low formation. Also there was a breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining November 29 and December 21, 2022, as well as breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining November 24, December 29 and December 30, 2022, indicating the positive mood.