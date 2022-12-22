 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Glenmark Pharma, Biocon, LTIMindtree on Thursday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

Biocon shares gained 3.5 percent at Rs 271 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. Also there was Morning Star kind of pattern formation, which is generally called as a bullish reversal pattern formed in an downtrend.

The market faced severe selling pressure with the benchmark indices falling 1 percent on December 21, weighed down by global recession fears and worries over rising Covid cases globally.

The BSE Sensex plunged more than 600 points to 61,067, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 190 points to 18,199 and formed Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating bears tightened control over Dalal Street.

The similar trend was also seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

India VIX, the fear index jumped 13 percent to 15.56 level, from 13.78 level, making the trend more favourable for bears.

Stocks that were in action and bucked the trend on disappointing day included Glenmark Pharma which was the biggest gainer in the futures and options segment, rising nearly 8 percent to Rs 440 and formed robust bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts with healthy volumes.

In fact, the bullish candle was so strong that it engulfed previous four negative candles. The stock has seen a breakout of two horizontal resistance trend lines adjoining November 15 and December 16, as well as November 11 and December 19.