Trade Spotlight | What should you do with CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Rain Industries, Mahindra CIE Automotive on Monday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Mahindra CIE Automotive was also in action, climbing nearly 6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 377 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes, making higher high higher low for second consecutive session.

The market bounced back after a day of sharp correction and gained half a percent on January 13, backed by banking and financial services, metal, auto, and technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained more than 300 points to 60,261, while the Nifty50 climbed nearly 100 points to 17,957 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts by decisively defending the 17,800 mark.

The broader markets traded mixed and underperformed the frontliners. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.1 percent and Smallcap 100 index was up 0.3 percent.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included Rain Industries which was the second largest gainer in the futures and options segment, rising 4 percent to Rs 184 and formed a robust bullish candle which resembles bullish engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts with strong volumes.

In fact it has given a decisive breakout after consolidation seen within the Mother Candle formed on January 2. The stock also broke out long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining January 14, 2022 and December 5, 2022. Further it has given a strong closing above 200 DEMA (day exponential moving average - Rs 178.24) and gradually during the week, it also moved back above 50 DEMA (Rs 175.41) as well as 100 DEMA (Rs 175.45), indicating positive mood.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions rallied 4.6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 308.55 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes, making higher high higher low formation for fifth consecutive session. The stock on January 9, 2023 has seen a healthy breakout of short term downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining December 14, 2022 and January 4, 2023 with big bullish candle and since then it has been in an uptrend barring one weak session.