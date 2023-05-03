 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | How to trade in MTAR Tech, Devyani International, Carborundum Universal today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 03, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Carborundum Universal has also decisively broken consolidation range and formed bullish candlestick pattern with making higher high higher low formation. The stock ended at record closing high at Rs 1,116, up 3.6 percent with above average volumes and traded above all key moving averages since April.

Bulls further tightened their stronghold over Dalal Street, taking the Nifty50 above a three-and-a-half-month high on May 2. Overall, the benchmark indices traded higher for the sixth consecutive session.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 240 points to 61,355, while the Nifty50 gained over 80 points to 18,148 and formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe.

The Nifty50 has been making higher tops higher bottoms for the sixth straight session, while the Bank Nifty made higher highs for eighth consecutive day, rising 118 points to 43,352.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also maintained momentum, climbing 1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.