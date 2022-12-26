 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as indices trade lower, headwinds linger

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Rising cases of Covid infection in several countries, fear of further tightening of key policy rates by the Federal Reserve, and a growth threat of recession-like situation pose challenges for markets around the world

The BSE Sensex crashed nearly 1,500 points during the week to 59,845, while the Nifty50 tanked 460 points to 17,807, the lowest closing level since October 28.

The 50-share NSE benchmark index has formed a long bearish candle on the weekly timeframe with lower highs, lower lows for the second straight week, while on the daily charts, after a sharp gap-down opening, there was also a long bearish candle formation with lower lows, lower highs for the second straight day.

The Nifty50 closed near its 50 percent Fib retracement (from 16,747 on September 30 and new high of 18,887 on December 1), which can be crucial level to watch out for the next week. Also the index is close to 100 DMA (daily moving average) as well as 100 EMA (exponential moving average) which is around 17,840. All these indicate that 17,800 is expected to be a crucial level in the coming week, and considering the RSI (relative strength index) near the oversold zone on the daily charts, the rebound can't be ruled out led by short-covering, experts said.

"Taking a glance at the daily and weekly time-frame charts, we see a cluster of technical evidence. We reckon the downside will be limited hereon. This expectation will become a reality in the coming sessions," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst, Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.

As far as levels are concerned, he feels 17,900–18,050 are to be seen as the immediate hurdles, and only a close above the upper range would confirm the resumption of an uptrend.