Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as bulls may charge Nifty beyond record 18,604

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Chances look bright for the Nifty50 to move towards the record high of 18,604 in the coming days if the momentum sustains and global markets support, with crucial support at the psychological 18,000 mark, said experts. They advise to continue with the 'buy on dips' strategy

Bulls retained their might for the fourth straight week ended November 11, taking the Nifty50 to its peak for this year so far on the back of a rally in its global peers. The upbeat sentiment in the market was fuelled by the hope of a slowdown in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after inflation in the US began cooling off.

The Nifty50 rallied more than 200 points or 1 percent to settle the week at 18,350, backed by technology, banking and financial services and metal stocks. The index has seen a bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale, with a higher-high-higher-low formation for the fourth consecutive week.

Momentum indicators MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) and RSI (relative strength index) also indicated the positive mood in the market. Hence, the chances look bright for the Nifty50 to move towards a record high of 18,604 in the coming days if the momentum sustains and global markets support, with crucial support at the psychological 18,000 mark, said experts. They advised to continue with the 'buy on dips' strategy.

"The price configuration looks promising, too, because the Nifty finally managed to surpass the time-tested trendline resistance above 18,200–18,000 with some authority," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.

For the coming week, he feels 18,200–18,000 would now be seen as a sacrosanct support zone, whereas on the flipside, testing 18,450 and 18,600 is clearly on the cards. In fact, if the momentum persists, the Nifty will see a fresh record high in the coming week itself.

Till now, most of the other heavyweights have been driving the markets higher but with the IT space coming out of its long slumber, the rally is likely to be robust in nature, Chava said.