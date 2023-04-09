Three stocks may fetch 11-17% returns in short term as Nifty goes on a rally

There were just three sessions during the week for the domestic markets but that too were dominated by the bulls. The Nifty spot index maintained its road to recovery and recaptured the 17,600 mark. The sentiment remained positive in the absence of any negative triggers and, as a result, the Nifty ended the week with gains of around 1.5 percent.

At this juncture, in line with our view for bounce, Nifty has reached 17,600 mark. However, we reiterate our view that the zone of 17,600 – 17,800 would be a tough nut to crack since we have a gap area near 17,500 – 17,600, which is now filled and the upper end of the falling channel is near the 17,700 mark. We off late had a bullish view for the bounce but our broader view still remained the same and that is the markets won't have a unidirectional move in the first half of 2023.

Traders are advised to book their longs in index near the mentioned zone. In fact, we might be looking forward to sell signal in Nifty around 17,800. We expect individual stock action in this zone and traders should focus on that. With regards to supports; 17,500 – 17,200 seems to be a strong zone.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank rallied 1 percent during the week and this has buoyed the index to close above the 41,000 mark. Similar to Nifty; the road ahead for Nifty Bank might not be that easy since it too has a gap area and falling channel resistance at higher levels. This zone is of 41,000 – 41,500 and above that there is a strong supply zone. We expect consolidation at higher levels and individual stock participation. On the downside; immediate support is at 40,600 and then 40,000.

