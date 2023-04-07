These 3 stock ideas can give decent short-term returns as Nifty persists above 17,500

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities

The Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, pointing towards a bullish trend reversal. Besides, the index has closed above the critical moving average for the second consecutive day. A positive crossover in the momentum indicator RSI will boost sentiment.

Going forward, the market will remain buy-on-dips as long as it remains above 17,500. On the higher end, immediate resistance is visible at 17,700; above which the index may move up towards higher levels.

Meanwhile, Bank Nifty continued its rally on the upside, and dips were well-bought. The index surpassed the level of 40,000 last week, and since then there has been a one-way rally.

Rupak De is the Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities. He is a CFA (ICFAI) and has total experience of more than 10 years in the analysis of equity and commodities.