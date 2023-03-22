 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Sharp upmove unlikely until Nifty surpasses 17,200

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Unless and until the index gives decisive close above 17,200, further sharp upside move towards 17,300-17,500 area is unlikely in the near term, whereas 17,000 is expected to be near term support followed by 16,800, experts said.

The Nifty50 managed to extend gains for the second consecutive session, though it was rangebound trade throughout the day on March 22, especially ahead of Fed meet outcome tonight. Positive Asian cues and buying in select stocks across key sectors supported the market.

The index opened higher at 17,177 and maintained a positive trend till the closing. It touched an intraday high of 17,207 and a low of 17,108, before closing with 44 points gains at 17,152.

The Nifty50 has formed a small-bodied bearish candle with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts, as the closing was lower than the opening levels, indicating signs of volatility. Unless and until the index gives a decisive close above 17,200, further sharp upside move towards the 17,300-17,500 area is unlikely in the near term, whereas 17,000 is expected to be the near-term support followed by 16,800, experts said.

The index remained below 200-day EMA (17,543) for the tenth straight session.