Technical View | Nifty forms tweezer top kind of pattern, indicates possibility of further weakness

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The Nifty50 once again failed to hold on to crucial resistance of 17,200 and wiped out all the previous day’s gains on March 23, the weekly expiry day for futures & options contracts. The weakness in global counterparts after the US Fed rate hike weighed on sentiment.

After opening lower at 17,097, the index gradually recouped those losses and touched an intraday high of 17,205 in the afternoon. But it wiped out those gains and finally closed with 75 points loss at 17,077. The index has formed a tweezer top kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating the possibility of further weakness in coming sessions, as intraday highs on March 22 and March 23 are almost similar.

Also on the hourly charts, the Nifty50 has formed a Double Top kind of pattern, which is also a bearish reversal pattern, suggesting a southward move for the index. The index attempted many a time to surpass the 17,200-17,250 area in the current month decisively but failed, which acted as a support on the last day of February followed by a rally before the recent correction.

Banking and financial services, and technology stocks came under pressure dragging the market down.