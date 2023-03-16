 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms long-legged Doji pattern, experts see reversal on upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

If the index manages to go past the day's low of 16, 864, it can initially move to 17,200 and the 17,400-17,500 area, experts said

The Nifty remained volatile and closed with moderate gains on March 16, snapping a five-day losing streak, supported by FMCG, banking & financial services, auto, pharma and oil & gas stocks.

The rally in European counterparts after Credit Suisse decided to borrow around $54 billion from Swiss National Bank also supported the sentiment but the correction in Asian peers capped the gains.

The index opened higher at 16,995 but corrected to 16,850 in the initial hour of trade. The index recovered from the day’s low to remain range-bound for the remaining session.

It rose 13.4 points to 16,986 and formed a long-legged Doji candle on the daily charts, as the closing was near the opening levels, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future trend.