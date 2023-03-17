 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Doji candle yet again, may climb to 17,300

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Resistance is at 17,300-17,350 followed by 17,450, which coincides with 200-day SMA, whereas 16,950-16,850 can act as crucial supports, say experts

Representative image

A mid-session recovery helped the Nifty continue close higher for a second successive day on March 17, helped by rally in global counterparts and banking & financial services, technology and metal names.

The index opened higher at 17,112 and hit an intraday high of 17,146 in initial hours but failed to hold on to the gains. The index slipped to 16,958 halfway through the session but recouped losses to close 114 points higher at 17,100.

It form a Long Legged Doji pattern for the second day, indicating the possibility of bottom formation after the recent sharp correction.

The Nifty formed higher highs and higher lows, with above-average volumes for yet another session, indicating the possibility of a further upside.