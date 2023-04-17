 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty forms bearish engulfing pattern, defends downward sloping resistance trendline

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Experts look at this correction as a short term reversal after consistent run-up which is generally a good sign, as the index remains above all key short-to-long-term moving averages

Market

The Nifty50 on April 17 closed in the red for the first time in the last 10 consecutive sessions despite positive global cues, dented by a steep fall in technology stocks after lower-than-expected earnings by IT biggies Infosys and TCS.

The index opened at 17,863, which was also an intraday high, and immediately slipped into the red. It remained below the 17,700 level for a major part of the session before getting back above the same in late trade.

Finally, the index settled at 17,707, down 121 points and formed a bearish candle with a long lower shadow which also resembles a bearish engulfing kind of pattern formation at the new swing high of 17,863 on the daily charts, but it continued making higher highs for the tenth straight day and smartly defended long downward sloping resistance trendline.

Hence, experts looked at this correction as a short-term reversal after a consistent run-up which is generally a good sign, as the index remained above all key short-to-long-term moving averages. Hence, they expect the recovery after the current reversal to be strong and see the index surpassing the 18,000 mark soon.