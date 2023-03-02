 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, can slip to 17,000 if correction continues

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

If the index breaks the recent swing low of 17,250-17,300, then it may slip to 17,000, while on the higher side, 17,450 remains crucial, experts said

The Nifty remained under pressure on March 2 and gave up most of the previous day's gains due to selling pressure in banking & financial services, auto, technology and FMCG names.

The index, which opened lower and extended losses to hit the day’s low of 17,306, closed at 17,322, down 129 points.

It formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts with above-average volumes, and made lower lows and lower highs, taking support at 17,300.

If the index breaks the recent swing low area of 17,250-17,300, the correction can drag it to 17,000, whereas on the higher side, 17,450 remains crucial for a further uptrend, experts said.